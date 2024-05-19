'Will break the trust between fans and cricketers': Rohit Sharma lashes out at broadcaster for being intrusive

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/SCREENGRAB Indian captain Rohit Sharma has lashed out at the broadcaster for airing his private conversation

Indian captain and Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma has lashed out at the official broadcaster for the 2024 edition of the IPL, Star Sports, for being intrusive and has accused them for breach of privacy after airing his conversation with his friends including Dhawal Kulkarni ahead of his side's final league stage game against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The incident took place before the game when Rohit was talking to Kulkarni and a couple of more people during training as he was having some fun. As soon as Rohit saw the camera near his group, he folded his hands and requested the cameraman to stop the audio as he already has been on the receiving end for one of such videos where he was heard saying some not so great words. The audio had stopped for a bit but resumed to catch that part where he said, "ek audio ki wajah se pehle se hi waat lagi hui hai (I have already suffered because of one audio)."

A couple of days later, Rohit has lashed out at the broadcaster saying that the obsession with views and engagement will break the trust between the fans, cricketers and the sport itself.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit wrote on Twitter (now X.)

"Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," Rohit added.

Rohit has been known for his candidness, whether on the field or with his friends and family on the ground and off it in the pressers as well and his wit and humour, sometimes has landed him in a soup because of the presence of things getting heard on stump mic on the field.