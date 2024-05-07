Tuesday, May 07, 2024
     
Live now

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi openers look for solid start

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Royals are looking to confirm their playoff spot while the Capitals need consecutive wins to stay in the hunt for the knockouts race. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2024 19:49 IST
DC vs RR IPL 2024 live cricket score
Image Source : INDIA TV DC vs RR Live match.

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi openers look for solid start

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: After being the table-toppers in the Indian Premier League 2024 for five weeks, Rajasthan Royals have been dethroned from the top spot. But they are the favourites to book their place in the playoffs first as they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With 16 points from 10 matches, RR are placed in second place and need only one win to have that 'Q' against their name.

For Delhi Capitals, they will see this match as a must-win one if they have to be in a realistic hunt for the playoffs. While teams can still qualify on 14 points too, having 16 will make their chances much more bright. DC have three games left and win in all three will take them to the 16-point mark. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :DC vs RR IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • May 07, 2024 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: JFM takes DC to flier!!

    After a challenging first over, Jake Fraser-McGurk is taking on the attack to the bowlers. He has hit 34 from 16 balls now and DC are off to a strong start. 

  • May 07, 2024 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: DC openers look for strong start!!

    The DC openers - Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel are at the crease and they are aiming for a good start. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand

  • May 07, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Impact subs of both teams

    DC Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

    RR Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • May 07, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Playing XIs of both teams!!

    RR's Playing XI:

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    DC's Playing XI:

    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

    Gulbadin and Ferreira make their IPL debut today

  • May 07, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant at toss!!

    Two changes for DC too

    "Pitches this season are more batting friendly. Some injuries, health issues are there in the team but we don't focus on those things and we got to focus on the team and do our best. Ishant and Gulbadin come in," Pant said.

  • May 07, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Sanju Samson at toss!!

    Two forced changes for RR.

    "We would like to bowl first, looks a good a wicket to chase on. We are comfortable doing both. The environment in the team is what pleases me, we have great characters, of course winning helps. Dhruv and Hetmyer are unavailable. Dubey and Donovan are in," Samson said.

  • May 07, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: RR to bowl first!!

    Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR are bowling first.

  • May 07, 2024 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Toss coming up!!

    The toss is not too far away from now. Around 10 minutes to go for the flip of the coin. What is the best doing here? Dew is not likely to be a major factor. So does not matter much what the captains chose

  • May 07, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Will Rajasthan qualify if they win today??

    Yes, RR will officially qualify if they beat DC today. They have 16 points from 10 matches and will go to 18 with another win. Apart from them, only three teams can reach to 18 or beyond it which means RR will surely be one of the teams to book their ticket for the knockouts if they win today

  • May 07, 2024 6:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: What happened when they last met?

    When DC and RR last met each other, Riyan Parag's cool-headed 84 guided RR to a respectable 185. The bowlers then complemented well to restrict the Capitals to 173

  • May 07, 2024 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson

    While it is a contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, it is also a contest between two wicket-keepers, who are also in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. They are having good seasons and would like to continue with that. 

  • May 07, 2024 5:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs RR IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals!!

    Delhi Capitals will be hosting Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Royals are one win away from securing their place in the playoffs and this might be the game where they get that 'Q' against their name. Meanwhile, the Capitals are looking to stay in hunt and need as many wins as possible if they have qualify for the playoffs.

