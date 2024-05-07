DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi openers look for solid start

DC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi openers look for solid startDC vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: After being the table-toppers in the Indian Premier League 2024 for five weeks, Rajasthan Royals have been dethroned from the top spot. But they are the favourites to book their place in the playoffs first as they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With 16 points from 10 matches, RR are placed in second place and need only one win to have that 'Q' against their name.
For Delhi Capitals, they will see this match as a must-win one if they have to be in a realistic hunt for the playoffs. While teams can still qualify on 14 points too, having 16 will make their chances much more bright. DC have three games left and win in all three will take them to the 16-point mark. Follow for the latest updates on the match.