Uttarakhand forest fire: Supreme Court set to hear urgent plea on matter today

Uttarakhand forest fire: The Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear a petition concerning the rampant forest fires in Uttarakhand, with 910 incidents reported since last November, causing damage to approximately 1145 hectares of forest. The matter was brought before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta. An advocate seeking to be involved in the case highlighted that nearly 44 per cent of the forests in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand are ablaze, with the alarming revelation that 90 per cent of these fires are attributed to human activity.

“I am telling your lordships something which is shocking. It’s all carbon flying all over the place. The biggest shock is 90 per cent of it is man-made,” the lawyer said, adding, “even today’s report is absolutely sad… 44 per cent (forest) of Kumaon is burning”. “You said 44 per cent under fire?” the bench asked.

Pine trees lead to fire risk in Uttarakhand

The lawyer affirmed the area's predominant landscape confirming the presence of dense pine tree coverage. The representative for Uttarakhand requested permission to submit a status report on the current situation. During a 2019 hearing, the apex court noted the severe issue of forest fires in hilly regions, particularly during summer, attributing it to the large presence of pine trees, known for their high flammability in most areas.

It was hearing a plea by advocate Rituparn Uniyal seeking urgent steps to protect forests, wildlife and birds from wildfires in Uttarakhand, saying these blazes have increased over the years and cause massive damage to the environment. The petition has sought directions to the Centre, the Uttarakhand government and the principal chief conservator of forests in the state to make pre-fire arrangements and frame a policy to prevent forest fires.

“Forest fires in Uttarakhand have been a regular and historic feature. Every year, forest fires in Uttarakhand cause great loss to the forest ecosystem, diversity of flora and fauna and economic wealth. Forest fire is one of the major disasters in the forests of Uttarakhand,” the plea said. It said forest and wildlife were the most important natural resources and play a significant role in human life and the environment.

3 nabbed for promoting forest fire in state

Earlier on May 4, the Uttarakhand Police arrested three people from Bihar for allegedly promoting forest fire in the state, officials said. According to the police, a video came to light after it went viral on social media platforms wherein the three youths were promoting forest fires. In the purported video, a youth can be heard saying, "Nobody challenges those who play with fire and Biharis are never challenged." The accused have been identified as Brijesh Kumar, Salman and Shukhlal, all three residents of Bihar.

"They were booked under section 26 of the Indian Forest Act of 1927 and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code," the officials added. According to forest department officials, a case has been registered against four people -- Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh and Ankit -- under the Indian Forest Act for setting fire in Gangolihat forest range of Pithoragarh district.

