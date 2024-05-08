Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha polls began on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 8:47 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling on May 13 (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Telangana today. PM will also address a rally in Andhra Pradesh and to conduct a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The voter turnout for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election held on Tuesday (May 7) in 93 constituencies recorded at around 64.4 per cent as per the Election Commission's data. The highest voter turnout of 81.61 per cent was recorded in Assam where four constituencies went to the polls in this phase and the lowest, 57.34 per cent, was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 constituencies went to the polls.

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 08, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Phase-3 LS polls: Maharashtra's 11 constituencies record around 61 pc voter turnout

    Maharashtra's 11 constituencies, which went to the poll on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, recorded around 61 per cent voter turnout, according to the provisional figures released by the Election Commission of India. In the 2019 elections, these constituencies witnessed 63 per cent voting. Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer's office said that the voting percentage will increase as the information from the 11 constituencies is still being gathered.

  • May 08, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution: Uddhav Thackeray

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the BJP-led NDA wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats so that it can change the Constitution. Thackeray was addressing an election rally on Tuesday for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Shobha Bacchav at Dhule in Maharashtra.

     

  • May 08, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti campaigns for BJP MP Devendra Singh Bhole in Ghatampur

  • May 08, 2024 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Former Amritsar Deputy Mayor Avinash Jolly joins BJP

  • May 08, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh

  • May 08, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Telangana: PM Modi to perform darshan at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar

    PM Narendra Modi to address two public meetings in Telangana today (May 8). 

  • May 08, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to address poll rally, hold roadshow in Andhra Pradesh today

