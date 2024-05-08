Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling on May 13 (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Telangana today. PM will also address a rally in Andhra Pradesh and to conduct a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The voter turnout for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election held on Tuesday (May 7) in 93 constituencies recorded at around 64.4 per cent as per the Election Commission's data. The highest voter turnout of 81.61 per cent was recorded in Assam where four constituencies went to the polls in this phase and the lowest, 57.34 per cent, was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 constituencies went to the polls.