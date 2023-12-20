Land-for-job scam case: ED summons Lalu Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar Deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav (L) and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejashvi Yadav in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways.

According to the summons, Tejasvi has been asked to appear before the probe agency on December 22, whereas the RJD chief on December 27.

ED to record their statements

According to official sources, both leaders have been summoned to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company A K Infosystems Private Limited.

Lalu's family named in the case

As per the CBI, the case also involves Rabri Devi and others. Earlier, the CBI had obtained sanctions against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Yadav from the Home Ministry in relation to a fresh Chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job Scam case.

CBI filed chargesheet

Earlier in July this year, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad and mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case. The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case. It was filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.

ALSO READ: Land-for-jobs scam: MHA approved sanctions against Lalu Prasad in new chargesheet, CBI to court

Latest India News