Land-for-jobs scam: MHA approved sanctions against Lalu Prasad in new chargesheet, CBI to court

Land-for-jobs scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed Delhi Rouse Avenue Court that sanctions against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been obtained from the Home Ministry while sanctions against the three railway officials is yet to be received. The RJD chief is accused of giving jobs in railways in lieu of plots of land from the candidates or their relatives either as gifts or at cheap rates. The agency had registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Lalu Prasad and 15 others including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.

The CBI submitted that the remaining sanctions are expected to be received within a week. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 21.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 6 crore belonging to Lalu Prasad's family — his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti — and linked companies as part of its money laundering investigation against them in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

