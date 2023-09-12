Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Land-for-jobs scam: MHA approved sanctions against Lalu Prasad in new chargesheet, CBI to court

Land-for-jobs scam: MHA approved sanctions against Lalu Prasad in new chargesheet, CBI to court

The CBI submitted that the remaining sanctions are expected to be received within a week. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 21.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: September 12, 2023 12:32 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Image Source : PTI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Land-for-jobs scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed Delhi Rouse Avenue Court that sanctions against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been obtained from the Home Ministry while sanctions against the three railway officials is yet to be received. The RJD chief is accused of giving jobs in railways in lieu of plots of land from the candidates or their relatives either as gifts or at cheap rates. The agency had registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Lalu Prasad and 15 others including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.

The CBI submitted that the remaining sanctions are expected to be received within a week. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 21.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 6 crore belonging to Lalu Prasad's family — his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti — and linked companies as part of its money laundering investigation against them in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

Related Stories
Major blow to Tejashwi as CBI again reopens railway corruption cases against Lalu Yadav

Major blow to Tejashwi as CBI again reopens railway corruption cases against Lalu Yadav

Land-for-job scam: CBI raids on Lalu's aides in Patna, Gurugram

Land-for-job scam: CBI raids on Lalu's aides in Patna, Gurugram

Fodder scam: CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court

Fodder scam: CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News