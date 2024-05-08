Kartik Aaryan shares BTS photos from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sets | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri in key role.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently kicked off shooting for his much-awaited flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared a glimpse from the sets on his Instagram. Under the Stories section on the platform, the actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of the upcoming horror comedy. In the first picture, he shared a selfie but hid his face with a cool emoji wearing sunglasses. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ''Shoot 1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.'' In the next one, he is seen holding an empty cup of coffee and along with it, he wrote, ''coffee bhi Khatam.'' The third post includes a video from inside his car with the text ''18 hrs of shooting comes to an end.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram Stories.

More deets about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Kartik's other projects

Talking about Karthik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. he story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in the pipeline.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham's UNSEEN picture from school days goes viral | See pic

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi flies to hometown Bhopal to cast vote, says 'taking my hubby with me' | WATCH