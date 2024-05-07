Divyanka Tripathi flies to hometown Bhopal to cast vote, says 'taking my hubby with me' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Tuesday took a flight to her hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, saying she is 'off to vote'. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Vivek Dahiya, to cast her vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Taking to her Instagram under the Stories section, the actress shared a video from the flight, wearing a blue chikankari kurta set.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "Off to Bhopal to cast vote. Taking my hubby with me, he is my 'sehat ka rakhwala'." To which Vivek responded, "At your service, mam." In another video, Divyanka can be seen dressed up in a Barbie pink-coloured ethnic outfit, with her hair left loose and adorned with a pink bindi and matching lipstick. She accessorised the look with sunglasses.

The Teri Meri Love Stories actress said in the video, "Off to vote." The 39-year-old actress recently suffered a double fracture after a fall, leading to surgery. She shared the information with her fans on Instagram. Later, she shared a touching note along with a glimpse into her recuperation journey. She even thanked her husband for his steadfast support during this journey.

''Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back, she wrote along with the video.

On the work front, she last featured in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on SonyLIV.

