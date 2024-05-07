Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
  SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be ruing dropping a game against the Mumbai Indians on Monday as they face Lucknow Super Giants in probably the most decisive game as far as the race to the playoffs is concerned in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Lucknow themselves are coming off a 98-run loss to KKR.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 7:15 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Lucknow Super Giants
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in a crunch clash in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dropped a couple of points against Mumbai Indians on Monday night and now have landed themselves in a slightly tricky zone in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Orange Army now has 12 points in 11 matches with six wins and five losses, on level with the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, whom they will face on Wednesday, May 8 in a rather decisive clash as far as the race for the playoffs is concerned.

Lucknow Super Giants are not in a better position either. They are coming off a staggering 98-run loss which could hamper their chances if it comes to NRR in the end and hence they have to ensure to get to 16 points at least before their final league stage game in order to not leave the matter in other teams' hands. The game is so crucial that it could prove to be a four-pointer for the team winning. The winner will not only get to 14 points but will also ensure that the opponent has already lost six games since both teams are in the running for the remaining two spots.

Lucknow are finished with all their home games and their away record is half and half, winning two and losing as many. With Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals making a late winning run, there are no guarantees and LSG would want to get two points on Thursday while Sunrisers will be confident getting into the playoffs with three home games remaining and have won three out of four matches there already.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 57, SRH vs LSG

Travis Head, KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Glenn Phillips, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Jaydev Unadkat

Probably Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/Arshad Khan, Yash Thakur

