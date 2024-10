Updated on: October 24, 2024 13:30 IST

Pressure Mounts as India Aims to Equal Series Against New Zealand | 24 October | Sports Wrap

India will be up against New Zealand in the second Test in order to level the three-match series in Pune starting Thursday, October 24 while the men's hockey team will be eager to fight back against Germany after losing the opener. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on October 24.