England add Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed from Test team to white-ball squads for West Indies tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jordan Cox didn't play a single Test on the Pakistan tour for England

England have made a couple of additions to their white-ball squad for the West Indies tour from the Test team, wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. After the regular skipper Jos Buttler was ruled out of the ODI part of the tour, England have had to make a few adjustments to the side including handing captaincy to Liam Livingstone, who had lost his place in the ODI side post the World Cup last year but made a return following his exploits in the T20Is against Australia.

With the turnaround being short between Pakistan series and the West Indies tour, England had to make some careful calls to manage the workloads. Hence, Essex batter Michael Pepper was called up as Buttler's replacement while Cox, who didn't play a single Test in Pakistan, has been picked for the West Indies series, alongside Rehan, who only got to play in the series decider in Rawalpindi.

"Jordan will leave at the end of today's play and head home to the UK, before joining our white-ball tour of the Caribbean," an ECB statement said on X (formerly Twitter). "Rehan will also join the white-ball squad at the end of this Test match."

The tour begins with three ODIs on October 31, the first two will be in Antigua followed by the decider in Barbados. The five-match T20I series kicks off on November 9 with first couple of games in Barbados with the last three in Saint Lucia. West Indies, who are in Sri Lanka currently, will finish up with ODI series on Saturday, October 26.

England squad for West Indies series: Jos Buttler (c) - T20 series only, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone (captain for ODIs), Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner