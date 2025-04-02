Lalu Yadav's health deteriorates due to high sugar levels, likely to visit AIIMS Delhi for treatment The veteran politician has been grappling with multiple health issues, including kidney problems, heart disease, and diabetes, for a long time. Doctors in Patna have advised him to travel to Delhi for advanced treatment.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health has deteriorated due to increased blood sugar. As per the information, the issue was detected during his regular routine check-up, where medical reports indicated a concerning rise in blood sugar levels. According to sources, the former Bihar Chief Minister is expected to visit Delhi AIIMS soon for further evaluation and treatment.

Yadav has been unwell for the past two days, but his condition took a more serious turn on Wednesday morning. His health has been a matter of concern for his family and supporters, especially considering his long medical history.

In September last year, Yadav underwent angioplasty in Mumbai, a critical procedure aimed at addressing heart-related issues. Before that, he had a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022, where his younger daughter Rohini Acharya donated a kidney to him. His medical history also includes open-heart surgery performed in 2014.

The recent update on the RJD chief's heath came amid ongoing investigations on him and his family members in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. Yadav was grilled by the Enforcement Department (ED) on March 19 for nearly four hours in connection with the case. Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is also the RJD MP from Pataliputra, accompanied her father. The street leading to the ED office kept reverberating with slogans in praise of Yadav, raised by RJD workers who had gathered in large numbers.

About land-for-jobs case

The probe pertains to the allegation that Lalu Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009. According to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, the candidates were told to "transfer land as a bribe" in return for jobs in the railways, the ED said in a statement earlier. The money laundering case is based on the CBI complaint.

