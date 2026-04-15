Major uproar expected in Parliament today as Centre, Opposition set to clash on delimitation

New Delhi:

A major uproar is expected in Parliament special session on Thursday as Centre, Opposition are all set to clash on delimitation. As the Centre is set to move the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will increase Lok Sabha Seats to 850 and allow delimitation based on the pre-2026 Census, a high-stakes showdown looms over the special session in Parliament from April 16 to 18. The core issue is delimitation, which the Opposition argues will reduce representation for southern states while favouring northern ones. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes the expansion of the Lok Sabha and amends Articles 81 and 82.

Rahul calls delimitation process a ‘dangerous plan’

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called the delimitation process a "dangerous plan" by the ruling party.

"One of the BJP's dangerous plans is to "gerrymander' all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections. The proposed Bills remove all Constitutional safeguards on delimitation, giving full power to the Delimitation Commission, which the government itself will appoint and direct. We have seen how the BJP does this - it hijacked delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where it split up anti-BJP regions and communities for electoral advantage," he said.

MK Stalin calls for display of black flags against delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called for a statewide display of black flags, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle for the rights of Tamil Nadu against the proposed delimitation bill.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Let the black flag fly tomorrow in the homes, streets, and shops of Tamil Nadu! Let it stand as our symbols of resistance at the doorsteps! This is not the struggle of an individual movement; it is the struggle of Tamil Nadu!" He called everyone to come out above party differences to raise a strong and united voice against delimitation.

Centre clarifies on delimitation issue

Responding to opposition parties' concerns, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the Delimitation Commission will consult with each political party.

Speaking to ANI in Purba Bardhaman, Sitharaman launched a sharp attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'delimitation will divide' remarks and said, "Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate. Let her say that openly. I challenge her. Is she trying to stop reservations for women and putting fear in the minds of people in Bengal?"

When asked about the Centre's proposal to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, she clarified that it was the maximum limit. The opposition parties have urged the Centre not to link the Delimitation and implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

INDIA bloc leaders to oppose delimitation in Parliament

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc leaders decided to oppose the delimitation bill pushed with an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation for women legislators in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The opposition clarified that it is not against the women's reservation and urged them to implement Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, but objected to the delimitation process, which they believe weakens the representation of the southern and north-eastern states in the Lok Sabha.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

The government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

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Centre proposes increase of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850; bill to be tabled in Parliament on April 16