Ranbir Kapoor makes it to TIME’s 100 most influential list, Ayushmann Khurrana calls him 'a storyteller'

New Delhi:

In a moment that places him on a global stage, Ranbir Kapoor has been named among TIME’s 100 most influential people. The recognition is not just about stardom, but about impact, something that has increasingly defined his career in recent years.

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for the actor. After earning high praise for the 'Ramayana' teaser, his name on TIME’s 100 most influential people is the cherry on the cake.

TIME profile for Ranbir

Ayushmann Khurrana penned the TIME profile for Ranbir, and wrote, "In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity."

He added, "He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn't just a movie star-he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures."

A career that blends risk and relevance

Ranbir Kapoor has always taken a slightly different route in mainstream cinema. From intense performances in films like 'Rockstar' and 'Barfi!' to striking a balance between being commercial and experimental, he has established himself as one of the most dependable actors in his generation.

Being part of the TIME list is a result of his development as an actor from a mere star to someone who wields immense influence in Indian cinema.

The world’s recognition of Indian talent

The list comprises names from various industries and showcases India’s rising international presence. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, personalities like Sundar Pichai and Vikas Khanna have also been recognised, reinforcing how influence today goes beyond a single field.

Why this moment matters

This marks a new period in Ranbir's career. With projects such as 'Ramayana', in which he will play Lord Ram, lining up to be made in the coming period, the actor is already involved in one of the biggest movies of Indian cinema.

The recognition feels timely, not just celebrating what he has done, but what lies ahead. For fans, this is a proud moment. For the industry, it’s a reminder. That influence today is not just about fame; it’s about staying meaningful in a constantly changing landscape.

(With inputs from PTI)

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