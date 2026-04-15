Samrat Choudhary hits the ground running after taking oath as CM, issues strict instructions to officials

Patna:

Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reached the main secretariat immediately after taking charge and held his first high-level review meeting with senior bureaucrats. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and top officials welcomed him with bouquets at the Chief Minister's Office before the meeting began. Addressing senior officers at the secretariat auditorium, Choudhary said he was familiar with their functioning from his earlier experience in various ministries. He noted that administrative work in the state was moving in the right direction but emphasised that the pace now needed to double. He said that faster execution would lead to quicker solutions to public issues.

The Chief Minister reiterated a strong stand on corruption and stated that the government would follow a strict zero-tolerance policy. "Corruption will not be tolerated at any level. It must be eliminated completely," he told officials, adding that unnecessary delays, file-pushing culture and prolonged correspondence must stop immediately.

'Public grievances must be resolved quickly'

Choudhary directed departments to act promptly on public complaints. He emphasised that issues related to land disputes must be simplified and resolved without complications, as such problems account for nearly 60 to 70 per cent of local conflicts. He said the government's focus must be on ensuring that people do not suffer due to bureaucratic hurdles and remain satisfied with administrative response. He further instructed officers at block, circle and police station levels to ensure timely services to citizens and quick redressal of grievances.

CM highlights past achievements

Choudhary also referred to the developmental work carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said Nitish Kumar's initiatives under Seven Resolves Part 1 and Part 2 had accelerated the state's progress and that work on 430 projects announced during the Pragati Yatra was moving rapidly.

He added that Seven Resolves Part 3, implemented in 2025, must be executed at high speed. Choudhary said his participation in the Pragati and Samriddhi Yatras helped him understand grassroots challenges closely, which would guide future governance. He instructed all departments to prepare updated progress reports on their ongoing work, which will undergo a detailed review shortly.

Call for united effort to build a prosperous Bihar

Emphasising people-centric governance, Choudhary said, "We must ensure real and lasting solutions to the problems faced by the public. Our goal is complete resolution of their issues." He added that fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India would require discipline, sensitivity and collective effort from every department.

He extended his best wishes to all officials and urged them to work with full dedication to transform Bihar into a developed and prosperous state. Senior officers including Principal Secretary to CM Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, DGP Vinay Kumar, and several departmental heads were present at the meeting.

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