Bihar: NDA's Cabinet plan as Samrat Choudhary takes charge: Who'll get how many ministerial positions?

New Delhi:

With the political situation in Bihar shifting dramatically after JDU chief Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took over, information about how ministerial berths will be divided within the NDA alliance has now come to the fore. According to sources, clarity has emerged on how many leaders from JDU, BJP and other allies will be included in the new cabinet.

How many ministers will each NDA party get?

The likely distribution of ministerial positions is now clearer, and the numbers indicate how power will be shared in the coalition government. JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Kumar Yadav have been sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

BJP: 15 ministers including the Chief Minister

15 ministers including the Chief Minister JDU: 17 ministers including 2 Deputy Chief Ministers

17 ministers including 2 Deputy Chief Ministers LJP (Ram Vilas): 2 ministers

2 ministers HAM: 1 minister

1 minister RLM: 1 minister

Portfolio allocation in the Bihar govt

In the newly formed Bihar government, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has retained control of a significant number of departments, holding charge of as many as 29 portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Choudhary has been allocated 10 departments, while Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Kumar Yadav will oversee 8 departments.

When will the cabinet expansion take place?

As per sources, the Cabinet expansion is expected to take place on May 1 and preparations have begun as the new government moves to settle in. However, political observers believe that after Nitish Kumar moves to the Rajya Sabha, maintaining coordination among NDA partners will be a major challenge. For Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, another key challenge will be resolving state-level issues without creating friction within JDU, especially because reports of discontent within the party had surfaced when Nitish stepped down. However, Nitish Kumar himself did not publicly express any displeasure.

Samrat Choudhary's first statement as CM

After taking the oath, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made his first public remark, stating, "Only the Modi-Nitish model will work in Bihar." His statement shows an attempt to send a message of continuity and stability. This is the first time the BJP has appointed its own Chief Minister in the state.

Speculation around Nitish Kumar's son

Earlier, there was speculation that Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar would be appointed Deputy Chief Minister. However, Nishant declined the role. Senior political leaders believe he may soon get an important organisational role within JDU. It is worth noting that Nishant recently joined JDU and has repeatedly said that he wants to serve the people with the same commitment that his father has shown. Though he is new to active politics, party insiders feel he could be groomed for a significant role in the future.

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