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  4. CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 result at results.cbse.nic.in; direct links, websites
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CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 result at results.cbse.nic.in; direct links, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE 10th result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 15. The students can check and download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Check CBSE Class 10 result at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Check CBSE Class 10 result at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 15. The students can check and download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. 

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 10:41 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 today?

    CBSE 10th result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 15. Here are the steps to follow to download AP Inter scorecard PDF - 

    1. Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
    2. Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link 
    3. Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 9:21 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 10 scorecard login credentials

    CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 when?

    CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be out by 11 am today. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links

    CBSE 10th result 2026 links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check CBSE Class 10 result 2026

    CBSE Class 10 result 2026 official websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check CBSE 10th result 2026

    CBSE 10th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF at results.cbse.nic.in

    The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 10 result 2026 links

    CBSE Class 10 result 2026 links are -  cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

     

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites

    CBSE 10th result 2026 websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. 

    The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

     

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 time

    CBSE 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by 11 am today, as per reports. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result date 2026

    CBSE 10th result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 15. CBSE Class 10 result websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

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