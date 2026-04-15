CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 result at results.cbse.nic.in; direct links, websites

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 15. The students can check and download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth.

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.