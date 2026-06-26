India vs Ireland 1st T20I today live streaming details, when and where to watch series opener?

New Delhi:

India are set to enter a new chapter of their fabled T20I journey as the defending two-time champions take the field for the first time since creating history at home three months ago. The Men in Blue did the unthinkable of being on top of the world in the most fickle format for more than two years, with the 2024 and 2026 titles to show for.

The Indian team now enters a new phase with a new captain and a 15-year-old waiting in the wings to explode on the big stages. Shreyas Iyer is the new Indian leader, having taken the reins from Suryakumar Yadav, who has altogether dropped from the team after his underwhelming performances, which worsened with a poor IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi hogs the limelight from Shreyas

But a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has overshadowed all the build-up around Shreyas and him being the 15th Indian captain set to lead India in the shortest format. His debut might be arriving but Sitanshu Kotak had hinted otherwise. "The people who are already performing should never be ignored - that what's I believe in. There are people who are already scoring and helping the team win," Kotak said referring Kotak and the established openers.

"Obviously, given the BCCI's structure [of cricket], new and talented players will keep coming [into the side]. It's good that there is healthy competition, and I feel everyone who comes in should wait for their own right time to play." This might mean that the 15-year-old will be sitting out for now with the other established openers set to keep their places. Whatever be the case, the series opener will be one to watch out for. Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will begin on Friday, June 26.

At what time will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Where can you watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

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