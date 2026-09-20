Class 9 Student dies under suspicious circumstances at school in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi:

A Class 9 student died under suspicious circumstances at a Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, with her body found on the upper floor of the school premises, the police said on Sunday. The police have launched the investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are examining the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

The incident came to light in Revasi village under the Riga police station area, triggering panic among students and school staff. Police from the Riga police station reached the spot, inspected the scene, and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The deceased has been identified as Rajni Kumari, daughter of Ramnandan Sah, a resident of Khan Pipra village under the Fenhara police station area of Motihari district.

Enrolled a month ago

According to Sadar SDPO Ashish Anand, Rajni Kumari had been enrolled at the school about a month ago. Preliminary inquiries revealed that she did not want to stay in the school hostel. Her younger sister had also been enrolled at the same school around 15 days ago.

Police said Rajni's aunt and uncle had dropped her off at the school on Saturday. It was reportedly agreed that she would be sent home during the Durga Puja festival. However, shortly after her relatives left the school, Rajni's body was found hanging from a noose on the upper floor of the premises.

Actual cause of death not yet clear

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and questioned the school management and others present. The police are gathering details regarding the circumstances leading up to her death, her activities at the school, and the people present at the time of the incident.

Sadar SDPO said that while preliminary investigations revealed the student's reluctance to stay at the school, this is not yet being considered the definitive cause of death. "The actual cause will only become clear once the investigation is complete. Currently, the police are investigating the matter by considering all possible angles. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and facts that emerge during the investigation," he added.

(Input: Saurabh)

Also Read

Bihar accident: Five killed as speeding car rams into crowd performing kirtan in Supaul

Patna woman held with liquor worth Rs 14,000 after allegedly bringing consignment from UP by train