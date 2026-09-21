Turmeric samples fail test in Patna as lead chromate found above permissible limit in 28 samples

Patna:

If you regularly use turmeric in your food, it is time to be extra cautious as adulterators are allegedly adding harmful chemicals to turmeric to make it look brighter and more attractive. A major crackdown against adulterated food products has been carried out in Bihar's capital Patna, where the Food Safety Department collected turmeric samples from more than a dozen shops in Danapur market. A total of 35 turmeric samples were collected for testing.

28 of 35 turmeric samples fail tests

The test results have raised serious concerns. Out of the 35 turmeric samples collected, 28 were found to contain lead chromate, meaning more than 70 per cent of the samples tested positive for the harmful substance. Lead chromate is a toxic lead-based compound and its presence in food raises big health concerns. According to the information provided by the Food Safety Department, chemicals are being used to enhance the colour and appearance of turmeric. Officials warned that prolonged exposure to excessive amounts of lead can have adverse effects on health. Lead exposure can be particularly concerning when it occurs repeatedly over a long period.

Portable X-ray machine used for testing

The turmeric samples were examined using a portable X-ray machine as part of a special campaign against adulterated food products. The findings have highlighted concerns over the quality of turmeric being sold in the market and the need for consumers to remain alert while purchasing food products.

Food safety department issues advisory

The Food Safety Department has advised shopkeepers to purchase and sell turmeric only from safe and certified sources. Officials have also stressed the need to pay close attention to the quality of food products and verify their source before purchasing or selling them. Consumers have also been advised to be careful about the turmeric they buy and avoid products whose quality or source cannot be verified. "Turmeric is being sold openly after being treated with lead chromate. Around a dozen shops in Danapur's spice market were inspected and approximately 35 turmeric samples were collected. Seven samples showed zero ppm, while lead chromate was found in around 28 samples, which is harmful to health," Food Safety Department officials said.

(Inputs from Isteyaak)

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