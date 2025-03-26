Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi join AIMPLB protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in Patna Tejashwi Yadav assured the protesters that his party and its leader, Lalu Yadav, firmly stand with them in their fight against the "unconstitutional" Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday joined the protest organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing the protesters, Tejashwi Yadav said RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has come here to support and strengthen you. "We have opposed this unconstitutional, undemocratic bill in Parliament, Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad. Today, we have brought an adjournment motion and demanded a discussion on it, but the House was adjourned. We want to tell you that we stand with you on this issue. Our effort is that this bill should not be passed at any cost."

Tejashwi Yadav says RJD will support protesters

Tejashwi also assured them that his party and its leader, Lalu Yadav, firmly stand with them in their fight against the "unconstitutional" Waqf (Amendment) Bill. "We are followers of the Constitution; we believe in Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, and at any cost, we will try to stop this bill from being passed," he added.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said, "This government is working to divide the country, dismantle democracy, and weaken the Constitution. Some parties, out of greed for power, are supporting this bill. But if we fight unitedly, we will win."

AIMPLB launches nationwide protest against Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal, slammed the AIMPLB for its nationwide agitation, accusing the board of politicising the issue.

Pal stated, "The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are trying to mislead the minorities and Muslims of the country."

He further addressed the controversy surrounding the bill, referring to the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) report, which indicated that the government is preparing to introduce the amended law. He pointed out that despite the bill not being passed yet, AIMPLB was already organising protests for political reasons.

"Right now, the law hasn't even come yet; based on planned politics, they are already heading to Patna," Pal said.

Know all about the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that Waqf properties are utilised for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the country as a whole.