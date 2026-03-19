Hockey World Cup 2026 schedule unveiled: India vs Pakistan fixture to be played on August 19

New Delhi:

The International Hockey Federation unveiled the full schedule of the Hockey World Cup late on Wednesday (March 18). As per the schedule, the marquee clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place on August 19 and will be one of the most anticipated matches of the competition. Both the Indian men's and women's teams are in Pool D in their respective categories and will play their group stage matches in the Netherlands.

As for the men's team, they will start their campaign against Wales on August 15, Independence Day. They will next face England on August 17 before the key clash against Pakistan two days later. Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen will host all three matches.

As far as the women's team is concerned, they will start their campaign against China on August 16, followed by the clash against South Africa and England on August 18 and 20, respectively. Even the women's team will play all their group stage matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

The semifinals of the women's and men's World Cups will take place on August 27 and 28, respectively. The final of the women's World Cup will be played on August 29, whereas the men's summit clash is scheduled on the next day. Amsterdam will host the women's knockout matches while Wavre will play hosts to the men's knockouts.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Format Explained

A total of 16 teams have participated in both men's and women's Hockey World Cup and they have been divided into four groups equally. The top two from each group advance to the second round while the bottom two go to the classification groups. The top two teams from Pool A and D move to Pool E for the second round, while the top two sides from Pool B and C will be clubbed into Pool F. The bottom two teams from each group move to Pools G and H and they will be out of medal contention.

The teams carry forward their points from the group stage and will play only two more matches in the second round. The top two teams from Pool E and F each will qualify for the semifinals while the third placed from both groups will lock horns for fifth place.

India's schedule in Men's Hockey World Cup

August 15 - India vs Wales: 4:30 PM IST

August 17 - India vs England: 6:30 PM IST

August 19 - India vs Pakistan: 6:30 PM IST

India's schedule in Women's Hockey World Cup

August 16 - China vs India: 4:30 PM IST

August 18 - India vs South Africa: 6:30 PM IST

August 20 - India vs England: 6:30 PM IST

Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools

Men

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa

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