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Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran targets key energy hubs, Saudi reserves 'right to take military actions'

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has now entered its 20th day, with hostilities continuing to intensify rather than ease. Following the attack on its natural gas fields, Iran is targeting oil facilities in Gulf nations.

A fire burns outside the grounds of the US Embassy headquarters in Baghdad's fortified.
A fire burns outside the grounds of the US Embassy headquarters in Baghdad's fortified. Image Source : AFP
Tehran:

The conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran continues to intensify military operations, with the war now entering its 20th day and exerting a significant impact on the global energy sector. While Israel and the US have intensified their strikes on Iranian targets, Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile attacks across the Gulf region.

Amid the ongoing hostilities, Israel reportedly targeted Iran's South Pars gas field, triggering strong reactions from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran struck the Ras Laffan Industrial City—a key gas hub in Qatar—causing extensive damage. Following the attack, Qatar ordered Iranian security and military attachés to leave the country. The fallout has spread across the Gulf, with the United Arab Emirates shutting down its Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi, while Saudi Arabia reported attacks on two of its refineries. Riyadh said that whatever trust remained in Iran has now been completely eroded.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Iran. These strikes reportedly killed several senior military and security officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The stated objective of the US and Israel has been to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme, neutralise its ballistic missile capabilities, and weaken the ruling regime. With both sides continuing relentless attacks, the situation remains highly volatile, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and global energy markets.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Iran war

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  • 10:32 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    One killed, two injured in attack on Iraqi paramilitary base

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  • 10:17 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel intercepts more Iranian missiles

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  • 10:06 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kuwait shoots down several drones

    The Kuwaiti National Guard said it has intercepted several drones in the country’s skies this morning.

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Qatar contains all fires at Ras Laffan complex

    The Qatari Ministry of Interior says civil defence crews have "fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries". Cooling and securing operations are continuing at the sites, it said, adding that security forces are dealing with any "hazardous" substances. No injuries were recorded, it added.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi Arabia reserves 'right to take military actions' over Iran attacks

    Saudi Arabia has not ruled out military action in response to repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters following a meeting in Riyadh of foreign ministers from the region, Prince Faisal said that Iran "tries to pressure its neighbours" with attacks. "The kingdom is not going to succumb to pressure, and on the contrary, this pressure will backfire... and certainly, as we have stated quite clearly, we have reserved the right to take military actions if deemed necessary," he said.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vessel hit by 'unknown projectile' near Ras Laffan in Qatar

    The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said it has received a report of an “incident” four nautical miles (about 7km) east of Ras Laffan, Qatar. "It has been reported to UKMTO that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile," the agency said in a statement, adding that "all crew are reported safe and well.

    "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities continue to investigate," it added.

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Siren sounded in Bahrain

    The Official X account of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain in a post said, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No reports of injuries in Iranian attacks on Israel

    Israel's ambulance service states that it has received no reports of injuries resulting from Iran's missile attacks on the central parts of the country. Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom service, said, "We have not received any calls regarding any attacks or casualties."

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump threatens to strike world's largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

    President Donald Trump said the United States would retaliate if Iran launches fresh attacks on Qatar, even as he claimed that Israel would halt strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field. Posting on social media, he said he did not want to authorise extreme military action because of long-term consequences for Iran but added he would "not hesitate to do so" if Qatar's liquified natural gas sites were targeted again. His remarks came as Iranian missiles hit Qatar and global energy markets reeled from the escalating conflict. READ

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UAE closes gas facility

    Abu Dhabi has shut down operations at a gas facility due to falling debris from missile interceptions, the Emirati capital's media office said.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran threatens massive Gulf energy retaliation

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned neighbouring Gulf nations that their oil and gas industries would be "completely destroyed" if Israel or the United States conduct any further attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure. "Our response will be much more severe than tonight's attacks," the Guards said in a statement, after striking the world's largest gas hub, Ras Laffan in Qatar. Earlier, Iran blamed Israel and the United States for strikes on its giant South Pars gas facility, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of "uncontrollable consequences" of energy infrastructure attacks. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar had separately condemned the strikes on Iran's gas plant.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Qatar expels Iranian diplomats

    Qatar's foreign ministry ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours, following the attack on the Ras Laffan facility.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran missiles damage liquefied natural gas sites in Qatar

    Qatar warned Thursday that additional Iranian missile attacks damaged more liquefied natural gas sites in the energy-rich nation, "causing sizable fires and extensive further damage." Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-owned oil and gas company, announced the damage.

    It said firefighters were working to halt the blazes and no one had been hurt so far. Qatar is a key source of natural gas for the world's energy markets. It already shut in its production earlier in the war, but extensive damage could delay Qatar in getting its supplies to the market after the Iran war ends.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi capital hit again

    More loud explosions rang out over Riyadh late Wednesday, AFP reported, after authorities previously said they intercepted four ballistic missiles headed for the Saudi capital. The defence ministry also said it destroyed a drone headed towards a gas plant.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Khamenei vows revenge

    Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written message that the killers of security chief Ali Larijani, who died in an Israeli strike, "will have to pay for it". "Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it," added Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking office.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Arab summit ends with renewed call for Iran to end attacks

    A summit of Gulf Arab countries and others ended a meeting Thursday with a renewed, unified call for Iran to halt attacks on its neighbors. A statement by the nations at the summit denounced "these deliberate Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, which targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic missions."

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