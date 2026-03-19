Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Iran targets key energy hubs, Saudi reserves 'right to take military actions'

Tehran:

The conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran continues to intensify military operations, with the war now entering its 20th day and exerting a significant impact on the global energy sector. While Israel and the US have intensified their strikes on Iranian targets, Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile attacks across the Gulf region.

Amid the ongoing hostilities, Israel reportedly targeted Iran's South Pars gas field, triggering strong reactions from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran struck the Ras Laffan Industrial City—a key gas hub in Qatar—causing extensive damage. Following the attack, Qatar ordered Iranian security and military attachés to leave the country. The fallout has spread across the Gulf, with the United Arab Emirates shutting down its Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi, while Saudi Arabia reported attacks on two of its refineries. Riyadh said that whatever trust remained in Iran has now been completely eroded.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Iran. These strikes reportedly killed several senior military and security officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The stated objective of the US and Israel has been to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme, neutralise its ballistic missile capabilities, and weaken the ruling regime. With both sides continuing relentless attacks, the situation remains highly volatile, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and global energy markets.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.