Swiggy shares in focus after Rs 158 crore tax demand notice - Check stock price

Swiggy Share Price: Shares of food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy are in focus today, i.e. April 2, 2025, after it received an assessment order with an additional tax demand of over Rs 158 crore for the period between April 2021 and March 2022.

The stock opened in the red today at Rs 331.35 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 331.55. However, the scrip bounced back to touch the high of Rs 351.05 - a gain of 5.88 per cent - before hitting the low of Rs 328.25. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 344.35 on the BSE.

Swiggy Gets Tax Demand Notice

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, Central Circle 1 (1), Bangalore.

It relates to alleged contraventions including cancellation charges paid to merchants disallowed under Section 37 of the Income-tax Act 1961 and interest income on income tax refund not being offered to tax.

"The Company has received an assessment order for the period April 2021 to March 2022 where an addition of Rs 158,25,80,987 (one hundred and fifty-eight crores twenty five lakhs, eighty thousand nine hundred and eighty seven, only) has been made," Swiggy said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes that it has strong arguments against the order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal, it added.

The company said the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations.

Swiggy Share Price History

The stock has given a negative return of 36.60 per cent so far this year and 38 per cent in three months.

For the uninitiated, shares of the quick-commerce major made market debut on November 13 at a premium of nearly 8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 390. Earlier, the Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy got fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale. The initial share sale had a price range of Rs 371-390 per share.