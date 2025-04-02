Trump stirs third-term debate: Everything you need to know about presidential term limit and 22nd Amendment While US President Donald Trump has indirectly hinted at considering ways to serve the third term as US President, the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution says that no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

Trump's third term: US President Donald Trump stirred a new debate by dropping a hint that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029. In an interview with NBC News, he said, "There are methods which you could do it.” Trump also stressed that “It is far too early to think about it." Notably, the 22nd Amendment, which was added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Trump was also asked whether he would have Vice President Vance run for the top post and “then pass the baton to you.” To this, he replied, “Well, that's one,” Trump responded. “But there are others too. There are others.”

Why Roosevelt served more than two terms as US President?

In the history of the United States, only Franklin Delano Roosevelt has ever served more than two terms as president of the United States, and there are two reasons for it.

First, prior to Roosevelt’s election to a third term in 1940, there was a longstanding American tradition that presidents not serve more than two terms.

This tradition was established by the decisions of early presidents such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison not to seek a third term. This tradition was later adopted by other presidents.

Second, after Roosevelt died in office in 1945 during his fourth term, Congress and the people of the United States decided to turn the long-standing tradition that presidents should not serve more than two terms into a part of constitutional law.

This was done through the passage and ratification of the 22nd Amendment, which became part of the US Constitution in 1951.

What does 22nd Amendment say?

According to the 22nd Amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

The only way someone can serve more than two terms is if they served less than two years in a previous term in which they weren’t elected president.

