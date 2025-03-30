'I am not joking': Trump drops big hint about his consideration to serve third term as US president US President Donald Trump has dropped a big hint regarding his consideration to serve a third term as the US president. In an interview, Trump said, "I am not joking", as he acknowledged ways through which his third term could be possible.

In what comes as the clearest indication of his desire to serve as the US President for a third term, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that “I'm not joking” about trying to serve a third term. The latest comment comes as the most significant hint that Trump is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News. He also said, “It is far too early to think about it." The 22nd Amendment, which was added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Trump if one potential avenue to a third term was having Vice President JD Vance run for the top job and “then pass the baton to you.”

“Well, that's one,” Trump responded. “But there are others too. There are others.” “Can you tell me another?” she asked. “No,” Trump replied.

Trump has mused before about serving longer than two terms before, generally with jokes to friendly audiences. “Am I allowed to run again?” he said during a House Republican retreat in January.