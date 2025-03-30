Trump says he is 'very angry, pissed off' with Putin over his comments on Zelenskyy's leadership: Report In sharp contrast to his previous stance on Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said that he is "very angry, pissed off" with Russian President Putin over his questions on Ukraine President's leadership and credibility. Earlier, Trump himself took a jibe at Zelenskyy, calling him a 'dictator'.

US President Donald Trump said that he is "very angry, pissed off" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's future as a leader. Trump said that the development was "not going in the right location". Trump's remarks are in sharp contrast to what he himself said about Zelenskyy earlier, as he referred to him as "dictator".

In a mark of sudden change of tone towards Russia, Trump said that if he and Russia are "unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia", Trump said, according to a report in NBC news.

Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's comments in which he questioned Zelenskyy's credibility and spoke about new leadership in Ukraine.

After coming into power, Trump has been pushing for a quick end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which was one of his significant poll plank in the run up to the US Presidential election last year.

Moreover, Trump also underscored that Putin is aware that he is angry and that he shares "a very good relationship" with the Russian leader.