Lok Sabha Elections: Bathinda, Jalandhar seats in Punjab brace for enthralling faceoffs, here's why

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the seventh phase of elections in Punjab, slated for June 1, all eyes are on the Bathinda and Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats, where interesting contests are on the cards. Bathinda witnesses a compelling showdown between the daughters-in-law of two prominent political families. The BJP has fielded daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parampal Kaur for the seat against Harsimrat Kaur Badal, representing SAD's Badal family for the fourth consecutive time.

Sikandar Singh Maluka is known as a SAD leader and was close to SAD's Prakash Singh Badal. After SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal is now handling the party. Sikandar Singh Maluka's son Gurpreet Singh had joined BJP along with his wife and IAS Parampal Kaur. BJP has fielded Parampal Kaur from Bathinda seat. She is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Now there is going to be a contest between the daughters-in-law of two big political families.

On Monday, former Punjab Congress chief and MP, Mohinder Singh KP, made headlines by joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). His decision came after a personal visit from SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, signalling a significant shift in Punjab's political landscape. KP's influence within Jalandhar's Dalit community adds weight to his move.

Despite expectations of a rise in stature following Channi's ascension to Chief Ministership, KP's aspirations were thwarted when he was denied an MLA ticket for Adampur during Channi's tenure, given instead to Sukhvinder Kotli. SAD's nomination of Mohinder Singh KP adds further heat to the Jalandhar political arena, setting the stage for a showdown between two influential 'samdhis' (relatives by marriage) in the upcoming electoral battle.