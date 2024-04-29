IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals can still get eliminated in league stage! Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RR are the table-toppers but can they still fail to qualify for playoffs?

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals are looking like the most complete team in the Indian Premier League 2024. With the bat, they have Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and the two openers who are firing again - Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal after a quiet start. With the ball, they have first-over lover Trent Boult, death-over specialists Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma and wily spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Royals have sailed through extremely well whether they are asked to defend or chase totals down. The only time they were handed a defeat was against Gujarat Titans when a Rashid Khan special overpowered them. In nine matches, they have eight wins and 16 points. The Royals are undoubtedly the table toppers with a day-light gap between the second-best in Kolkata Knight Riders, who have played one game less than the Royals but have 10 points.

But is there a way the Royals can still get knocked out despite enjoying this dominant run and having a healthy lead in the points table? Well, yes, they can still get knocked out in the league stage only and fail to qualify for the playoffs. Here's how.

How can RR still fail to qualify for playoffs?

RR have eight wins and nine games but do not have a 'Q' against their name. How much unlikely it might sound but if RR lose all of their games or win only one, they could still fail to qualify for the playoffs. This means even if they finish on 18, they might get knocked out.

Let's consider the next four teams in the standing - KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants - push them to the fifth spot even if RR win one of their five games.

KKR's remaining games and hypothetical results to pip RR:

KKR vs DC - KKR win

KKR vs MI - KKR win

KKR vs LSG - KKR lose

KKR vs MI - KKR win

KKR vs GT - KKR win

KKR vs RR - KKR win

In this scenario, KKR will be at 20 points.

CSK's remaining games and hypothetical results to pip RR:

CSK vs PBKS - CSK win

CSK vs PBKS - CSK win

CSK vs GT - CSK win

CSK vs RR - RR beat CSK

CSK vs RCB - CSK win

In this scenario, CSK will be at 18 points, tied to where RR can go with one more win. But CSK can pip RR on NRR.

SRH's remaining games and hypothetical results to pip RR:

SRH vs RR - SRH win

SRH vs MI - SRH win

SRH vs LSG - SRH win

SRH vs GT - SRH win

SRH vs PBKS - SRH win

In this case, SRH will finish at 20 points and above RR if the latter win only one game

LSG's remaining games and hypothetical results to pip RR:

LSG vs MI: LSG win

LSG vs KKR: LSG win

LSG vs SRH: LSG lose

LSG vs DC: LSG win

LSG vs MI: LSG win

In this case, LSG will finish at 18 points and will be tied on NRR with RR if the Royals win only one game. On NRR, they can pip the Samson-led side.

RR might find it hard to qualify if they win one more but two wins shall be enough (even mathematically) for the 2008 champions to qualify for the last four.