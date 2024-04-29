Monday, April 29, 2024
     
  4. Supreme Court denies bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal

Supreme Court denies bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal

With the rejection of her bail plea, Singhal’s legal battle persists as she faces the charges brought against her in the money laundering case. The denial of bail underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the legal scrutiny surrounding the case.

April 29, 2024
Pooja Singhal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal is being taken to court by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with a money laundering case in Ranchi.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has rejected the bail plea of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal in connection with a money laundering case. Singhal, who has been embroiled in the legal battle, sought bail, but the apex court upheld the decision to deny her release. The Supreme Court’s decision comes as a blow to Singhal’s hopes of securing bail in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the money laundering allegations against her. Despite her plea, the court upheld the decision to keep her in custody.

 

 

