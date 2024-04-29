Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow, hold roadshow today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will file his papers from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat today (April 29). He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Singh, vying for a third term as a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, previously secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections from Ghaziabad in 2009 before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014. Lucknow is slated to participate in the polls alongside 13 other constituencies on May 20, marking the fifth phase of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajnath Singh to hold roadshow

Singh Rajnath will proceed to file his papers from the UP BJP office opposite the Vidhan Sabha. From there, he would proceed on a motorised chariot to the collectorate to file his nomination along with ministers, mayor, senior party functionaries and others from 10 am onwards.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak invited representatives of various social, business, religious organisations and public representatives to be a part of the memorable event. Pathak spoke to all representatives, assembly convenors, mandal and morcha presidents besides convenors of the party’s different cells on ways to make the event historic.

Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency

Lucknow is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Lucknow seat comprises five Assembly segments including Lucknow west, Lucknow north, Lucknow east, Lucknow central and Lucknow Cantt. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party are the main parties in the constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajnath Singh from BJP won the seat with a margin of 347,302 votes. Rajnath Singh was polled 633,026 votes with a vote share of 57.00 per cent and defeated Poonam Shatrughan Sinha from SP who got 285,724 votes (25.57 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajnath Singh from BJP won the seat and was polled 561,106 votes with a vote share of 54.23 per cent. Congress candidate Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi got 288,357 votes (27.87 per cent) and was the runner-up. Rajnath Singh defeated Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 272,749 votes.

