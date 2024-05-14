IPL 2024 playoff tickets out on sale, check how to book passes to watch matches in Chennai, Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the playoff tickets for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. The knockout round of matches is all set to begin on May 21 with Ahmedabad and Chennai hosting the four playoff games.

IPL 2024 is now nearing to the end of the league stage with only seven matches left. The playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The Eliminator will also be played at the same venue on May 22. The carvan will then move to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for Qualifier 2 on May 24 and the Final on May 26 at the same venue of Chennai.

"Announcement. Tickets for the much-anticipated #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs to go LIVE on 14th May. 18:00 hrs IST as per respective dates. Tickets can be purchased from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and insider.in. Head to our story for all the details and exclusive access," IPL wrote on its social media.

How to book tickets for the playoffs

Notably, the tickets will go live from May 14 onwards. On May 14, RuPay Card Holders can book the passes for Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 from 6 PM IST onwards. On May 15, non-exclusive phase will open up for Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 tickets.

The final tickets will open on May 20 with RuPay Card holders getting the first chance to book the passes for the final in Chennai. On May 21, the non-exclusive phase opens up.