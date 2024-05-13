BCCI invites applications for head coach's role, Rahul Dravid's tenure set to end after T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited applications for the role of head coach for the senior men's team. Rahul Dravid's tenure is set to end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and the Indian Board has invited applicants for the role.

Rahul Dravid can re-apply if he wants but there won't be an extension this time around. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach (Senior Men)," BCCI wrote in a statement.

The deadline to submit the applications for the job is kept as 6PM IST on May 27, 2024 which is before the T20 World Cup 2024 and two days after the deadline to make changes to T20 World Cup squad expires. "The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024 in the link here. The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the Indian Board added.

Coaching term will be of 3.5 years, will extend till ODI World Cup

Notably, the coaching term has been kept for 3.5 years and will start from 1st July 2024 to 31st December 2027. This means that right after the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, the next term of a coach will be extended till the ODI World Cup 2027 which will be played in South Africa.

Eligibility criteria for role of coach

The Indian Board also confirmed the eligibility criteria for applicants applying for the role. The interested candidate should:

Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI’s; or

Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or

Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams/National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or

Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and

Should be below 60 years of age.

Dravid's coaching tenure was extended after the ODI World Cup 2023 for the T20 World Cup 2024. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that Dravid can re-apply for the post. "We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can," Shah said recently.

"We are looking for a long-term coach for three years. There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.