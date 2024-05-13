'INDIA bloc will break after polls, Rahul's defeat in Rae Bareli will be worse than Amethi': PM to India TV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday predicted that the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc will break after the general elections, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "defeat in Rae Bareli this time will be worse than Amethi". Rahul Gandhi had lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi by more than 55,000 votes in 2019.

In an exclusive interview to India TV anchor Sourav Sharma in Patna, PM Modi was asked on what basis he was predicting that Congress will get less seats this time compared to Rahul Gandhi's age (53), PM Modi replied, "I am not an astrologer, neither do I know any astrologer, nor have I studied astrology, but I have deeply studied the psyche of four generations of this (Gandhi-Nehru) family, I have properly understood their kaarnamey (acts), and on that basis I can naturally anticipate what they will do, and on that basis, I am saying that they (Congress) will not be able to win the number of seats compared to his (Rahul's) age. They will not be able to keep the INDI alliance united. They stabbed the Left in the back in Kerala, though the Left was their biggest ally and was their friend, philosopher and guide. In Par Koun Bharosa Karega Ji (who will trust the Congress?). Also in Rae Bareli, they will lose in a manner worse than Amethi. I had predicted that they will flee from Wayanad because their prospects were bad, but look at their fear. They knew they would lose, that's why they kept the people of Wayanad in the direct till the polling was over. In public life, such 'dogalapan' (duplicity) cannot work. "

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the campaign for her brother in Rae Bareli, PM Modi said, "Firstly, they do not campaign for Congress or INDI alliance. They only campaign for their family, and I have nothing to complain on that score. Secondly, they are claiming Rae Bareli as their family property. When say, it is my Kashi, it is okay, but Kashi parliamentary seat has been created by Parliament and anybody can come and occupy that seat. I can become a 'sewak' (servant) of Kashi, but Kashi cannot be my property. So, if somebody says that Rae Bareli is our family's property, it is the biggest insult to democracy. India is the property of 140 crore Indians."

'I AM SAHAN-SHAH'

PM Modi said, "I get so many abuses and I have to bear with those abuses (sahan karta hoon), that it is, but natural, that I am a "Sahan-Shah"."

Asked whom among the opposition leaders does he feel the real leader of INDI alliance, PM Modi replied, "Desh Yahi Pooch Raha Hai (the nation is asking the same question). Itna Bada Desh, Ek Naam Toh Batao, Hum Kisko Den, Kisko Supurd Karen? (such a big country, at least tell one name whom should we hand over?) This is the biggest question before the nation. So the undercurrent message is : Itna Bada Desh, Den Kisko (such a big country, whom should we give?) and INDI alliance has no reply to this question. "

Asked why Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are claiming that BJP would win only 150 seats, PM Modi replied: "They were told by their adviser not to go on saying Modi will not win 400. He told them, by doing so, you will be following Modi's agenda. Then somebody advised, to shout from the rooftops and say Modi will win 170 seats, then say 150, and then say 120, and probably after the fourth round of polling, they may say less than 100. You will see, they will tell in an interview that Modi cannot even cross 100. Yeh Pakka Hai. "

ADANI-AMBANI MONEY

Asked why he raised the question, whether Adani and Ambani have sent tempos loaded with stacks full of money to Congress, PM Modi replied, "I don't need to answer this. Already, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has replied to this question yesterday."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had jokingly said in an interview that "If I had got the money from Adani-Ambani, I would have been very happy. I am a BPL (below poverty level) MP in need of funds to run my campaign. Forget tempo, even if Adani sends a bag full of money to my home, it would have been enough." Later Choudhury said, "Since they don't send (money), that's why we speak (against them). They should send it. We will consider after that (whether to speak against them)".

ON 400 PAAR

On why he has given the slogan "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar", PM Modi replied, "From 2019 to 2024, we are already 400. That's why, I said 400 Paar. As NDA and NDA Plus, our House performance was that of 400. If a student gets 95 marks, his parents will ask him to try to get 99 score. So I will also say, I got 400, now let's have 400 Paar. Secondly, the opposition must be punished for its negativity, and their score should go lower so that they can realize that the opposition also has a constructive role to play. In the national interest, they have to play a positive role too. Those who boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, those who reject the existence of Parliament, those who continuously try to demoralize the armed forces, those who criticize the Supreme Court, and those who blacklist media personnel, all these are being watched by the people. The nation cannot accept such distorted and negative thinking."

PM Modi jokingly told India TV's Sourav Sharma that "if you travel by train, you will hear Phir Ek Baar, 400 Par from the railway tracks. "