Lok Sabha elections phase 4 sees 62.84 per cent voter turnout; violence erupts in Andhra Pradesh, Bengal

The voter turnout in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections witnessed a decline, standing at 62.84 per cent as of 8 pm on Monday, compared to 65.51 per cent recorded in 2019, reflecting a decrease of over 2.5 percentage points. Despite this, the Election Commission noted that a significant number of voters remained in queues at polling stations even after the scheduled closing time, hinting at a potential increase in turnout.

Phase 4 highlights

Overall turnout: In the fourth phase, 96 constituencies spanning across 10 states and Union Territories went to polls, marking the completion of polling in 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories.

State-wise turnout: Notable turnout figures include West Bengal recording the highest at 75.94 per cent, while other states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh witnessed varying levels of voter participation.

Incidents of violence: Instances of violence were reported in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, with clashes between political party workers and incidents of obstruction reported in certain areas.

Voter complaints: The Election Commission received around 1,700 complaints related to EVM malfunction, obstruction of agents entering booths, and instances of violence and voter intimidation.

Ongoing poll schedule: With the conclusion of phase 4, polling has crossed the halfway mark, covering 23 states and Union Territories and 379 Lok Sabha constituencies. Additionally, assembly elections have concluded in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh.

Upcoming phases and conclusion:

Subsequent phases: Polling for the remaining phases is scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1, with the counting of votes set for June 4.

As the electoral process progresses, continued vigilance and adherence to election norms remain paramount to ensuring a fair and democratic electoral exercise across the country.

