GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss delayed due to bad weather in Ahmedabad

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight have qualified for the playoffs but they are now eyeing a win to confirm their place in the top two as they face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Titans have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs and need several. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 20:21 IST
GT vs KKR IPL 2024 live score, Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : INDIA TV GT vs KKR live match.

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have confirmed a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Knight Riders are leading the 10-team points table with 18 points in 12 matches. They are almost set to finish in the top two of the standings but need a win to officially confirm it. KKR have been playing extremely well in the competition with big guns firing well and the bowlers doing enough to keep them in good shape ahead of the knockouts.

Gujarat Titans are still alive but only just as they hope for an improbable turn-around to their season. GT can still finish on 14 points and qualify for the knockouts but they need several other results to go their way too. Not only wins, but Shubman Gill's team need big victories to stand any chance of sailing through. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • May 13, 2024 8:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Rain update!!

    Some spectators are returning to their seats. It looks like the rain has reduced its intensity. We hope for some good news coming to you soon.

  • May 13, 2024 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: England stars going home!!

    In case you missed it, the T20 World Cup-bound England stars have started returning home for the series against Pakistan. Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone have left their respective IPL franchises. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Rain picking up!!

    It seems the rain has picked up. We are still away from live action and toss and we hope the rain goes away soon

  • May 13, 2024 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Floodlights turning on!!

    The covers were placed back and the floodlights were switched off. But now the lights are turning on. There is a slight drizzle too at the venue and the covers are in  their place.

  • May 13, 2024 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Covers coming off!!

    Good news guys. The covers are coming off now

  • May 13, 2024 7:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss delayed!!

    Okay, so the toss has been delayed due to bad weather. There is no rain but the weather that has delayed the toss for now

  • May 13, 2024 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss time!!

    It is time for toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium as KKR will look to seal a top-two finish beating GT who are hanging by a thread and a loss can end their playoff hopes completely.

  • May 13, 2024 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata look to confirm top-two finish!

    Kolkata Knight Riders are at Gujarat Titans' home at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a bid to confirm their place in the top two in the league stage of IPL 2024. KKR have already qualified for the playoffs but GT are hanging by a thin thread. Follow for the latest match updates.

