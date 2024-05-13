Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GT vs KKR live match.

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss delayed due to bad weather in Ahmedabad

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have confirmed a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Knight Riders are leading the 10-team points table with 18 points in 12 matches. They are almost set to finish in the top two of the standings but need a win to officially confirm it. KKR have been playing extremely well in the competition with big guns firing well and the bowlers doing enough to keep them in good shape ahead of the knockouts.

Gujarat Titans are still alive but only just as they hope for an improbable turn-around to their season. GT can still finish on 14 points and qualify for the knockouts but they need several other results to go their way too. Not only wins, but Shubman Gill's team need big victories to stand any chance of sailing through. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard