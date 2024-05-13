Kolkata Knight Riders confirm top-two spot, Gujarat Titans out of IPL 2024 as rain washes Ahmedabad game

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed their place in the top two after their clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium was washed out on Monday, May 13 due to rain and bad weather. The abandoned game ensures KKR that they will be among the two teams playing Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad and have an extra chance at hand in their bid for their third title.

This result means that the 2022 champions and 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans' campaign comes to an end in 2024. GT have been knocked out early now. They now have 11 points in 13 matches and even a win in their final encounter won't be able to take them to 14 to give them any chance of a top-four finish.

KKR now have 19 points in 13 matches and have gone out of the reach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who can finish at a maximum of 18 points.

Even the toss did not take place as rain and bad weather kept action at bay in Ahmedabad. The toss was delayed due to lightning and then rain made its presence felt. The ground was covered with everyone hoping for some action. The overs began to lose from 8:35 PM and the cut-off time for a five-over-per-side game was 10:56 PM. The groundstaff tried its all and even removed the covers when the deadline was fast approaching even though the drizzle was still on. However, the game was not meant to happen.

Gujarat were set to play this clash in their lavender jersey to raise awareness about cancer. This was also their last game at home in Ahmedabad. The team did a lap of honour in front of the crowd as Shubman Gill led his teammates to thank the fans for their love and affection throughout the season.