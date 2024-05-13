What happens to IPL 2024 points table as GT vs KKR clash gets washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill with his team thanking GT fans.

The washout of the game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has impacted the points table. This match has become the first one to be called off due to rain as the game got abandoned without even the toss.

The outcome sees Kolkata Knight Riders confirming their spot in the top two and making them qualify for Qualifier 1. It also means that Gujarat Titans, who were hanging by a thin thread have officially been knocked out.

KKR will now finish in the top two regardless of what any of the other team does. They have 19 points in 13 matches and are out of reach of all teams except for the Rajasthan Royals. Even if the Royals surpass KKR, it won't be enough to send the two-time champions further down the table from the second spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad can go closest to them but can collect a maximum of 18 points. This also gives KKR an extra chance as they will play in the Qualifier 1 on May 21 and even a loss would not knock them out.

As for Gujarat, this outcome has brought curtains on the 2022 champions and the 2023 finalists. They have 11 points in 13 matches and can go to a maximum of 13 points, which won't be enough - even mathematically - for them to stand a chance of qualifying.

This is good news (to some extent) for the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and even to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad (as CSK and SRH have 14 points) with one opponent getting cut off in the race for the playoffs.

However, this is not much happy news for RR and SRH from the other angle. Both stood a mathematical chance of finishing in the top two but now only one of them will be able to play in the Qualifier 1 against KKR