'Opposition says Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hai, are pehna denge': PM Modi in Bihar | VIDEO

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 13) lashed out at the Opposition over its remarks on Pakistan and its atom bomb and said that it appears the they have taken a ‘supari’ against India on behest of somebody. He also hit back at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over “bangles” comment given in context of merging Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into India.

“Leaders of Congress, INDI alliance say 'Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hain, are bhai pehna denge. Ab unko aata bhi chahiye, unke pass bijli bhi nahi hai, ab humein maloom nahi ki unke pass choodiyan bhi nahi hai',” PM Modi said while addressing a rally at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

PM Modi questions Opposition on Pakistan

The Prime Minister sharpened his attack on the Opposition and said that they raised questions on surgical strike and air strike which followed the Uri terror attack and Pulwama attack respectively.

"Someone is giving clean chit to Pakistan on Mumbai attacks. Someone is raising questions on Surgical strike and air strike. The Left want to end the nuclear bomb of India. Aisa lagta hai ki INDI alliance walo ne Bharat ke khilaaf hi kisi se supari le rakhi hai," he said.

What had Farooq Abdullah said?

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had retorted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘PoK merger with India’ remark and said that Pakistan is “also not wearing bangles” and possesses the atomic bomb, and went on to further claim that it will “fall on us” in retaliation from across the border. His statement comes after Rajnath said that India “won’t have to capture the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with force” as its people would themselves want to be a part of India.

Reacting to the Defence Minister’s remark, the NC chief said on May 5, “If the defence minister is saying it then go ahead. Who are we to stop. But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us”.

The Prime Minister termed the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as the “election of the country” and said that it will decide the future of India.

“This is the election of the country, this is the election to decide the future of India. The country does not want a weak and unstable Congress government at all,” he said.

