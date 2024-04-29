Trudeau promises to protect Sikhs and their freedom rights despite anti-India slogans raised at Khalsa event

Follow us on Image Source : @JUSTINTRUDEAU/X Canadian PM Justin Trudeau while addressing Khalsa Day Celebrations in Toronto.

Amid tensions between India and Canada, anti-India activities were again witnessed on Canadian soil. In the latest, pro-Khalistani slogans were raised when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was addressing an event in Toronto. The anti-India slogans were raised at the Khalsa Day (Vaisakhi) celebration on Sunday. Several videos posted on X wherein slogans promoting a separate country for Khalistan were heard during Trudeau's speech.

Despite knowing the slogans being heard during his speech, Trudeau didn't bother to stop him. In fact, he went on to say that his government would protect the Sikh rights and freedoms at all costs in the North American country.

"We gather here today to remember that one of Canada's greatest strengths is its diversity. We are strong, not in spite of our differences, but because of our differences. But even as we look at these differences, we have to remember and get reminded on days such as this and every day, that Sikh values are Canadian values," Trudeau remarked during the Khalsa Day celebration.

"To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," Trudeau assured the community even though pro-Khalistani slogans were raised.

