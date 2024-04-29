Monday, April 29, 2024
     
OnePlus set to launch two powerful smartphones soon

OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite are the most anticipated smartphones from the company which are rumoured to launch soon and will feature a Qualcomm processor.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 19:08 IST
OnePlus, one of the popular smartphones is set to launch two new powerful devices in the Indian market. As per the leaks, the details about the processors, cameras, and more have surfaced ahead of the launch, following the recent release of the Nord CE 4. Rumors stated that a lighter version which will be named the Nord CE 4 Lite may launch the market soon. Furthermore, the Nord 4 5G is expected to launch as well.

Processor details 

As per the leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. And the Nord CE 4 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. 

Yogesh Brar- who is one of the known Indian tipsters has shared these processor details from his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. 

The Nord 4 is set to launch outside of China as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which was launched in China- configurations up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 4: Features

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to run on OxygenOS which will be based on the Android 14 operating system. It is further rumoured that the handset will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate feature. 

It is also said by the tipster that the device will stand under the mid-budget smartphone range, which could boast 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For photography, the Nord 4 is said to come with a dual-camera setup where the device will have a 50MP main shooter with OIS (optical image stabilization) and an 8MP secondary shooter. On the front, the device will have a 16MP front camera. Backed by a 5,500 mAh battery, the device is expected to come with 100W fast charging support.

Nord CE 4 Lite: Upgrade

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is said to be an upgraded version of the existing Nord CE 3 Lite, which was launched in 2023. Although, there have been no specific details about this model, but it is expected to come with improved features and performance when compared to its predecessor.

