Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Tired of dull skin after a flight? Check out these 5 in-flight skincare tips for glowing skin while travelling

When you’re 30,000 feet above the air, it's hard to make sense of what is happening to your body and you can’t wait until you’re in the comfort of your room to give yourself a break. Unfortunately, your skin can’t wait either. Flying at different altitudes and air pressures can tire your skin and leave it feeling itchy and dry due to the climate conditions. Luckily, you can beat the dullness with these 5 skincare tips that are simple and easy to practise on the flight, without using too much cabin space.

Use a toner or mist for regular hydration

When you’re high up in the air, the cabin pressure can dry your skin out and leave it susceptible to breakouts, flakiness or itchiness. To combat that, try using a rice water-based toner or a face mist to regularly supply your skin with the essentials it needs to stay hydrated. Rice water may not work for everyone, so choose a toner/mist that has ingredients suitable for your skin.

Choose a sleeping mask for long-haul flights

Long haul flights can be especially draining for your skin under cabin air and light conditions and close exposure to screens. Use a sheet mask or a simple sleeping mask as you doze away. By the time you wake up, your skin will have soaked in all the benefits, leaving it feeling soft, moisturised and extremely hydrated. You could opt for masks containing hyaluronic acid for extra hydration and spot reduction if your skin type is suitable. For sensitive skin, masks based on ‘multani mitti’, rose water or rice water would be the safest option to reap the same hydration benefits.

Apply sunscreen for protection

The close, long-term exposure to screens on the flights can cause UV ray damage to your skin. Avoid that by applying a simple sunscreen or creams which are rich in antioxidants to protect your skin from harm. Apply it on your face, neck and bare hands for maximum coverage and protection. Additionally, formulas containing vitamin C would give your skin that extra glow for when you land.

Go makeup free

To ensure your skin is at its best, try wearing minimal makeup before the flight. You can use micellar water or face wipes to remove excess makeup and in between the flights to keep your skin clean and dust-free. It also helps regulate the moisture in your skin and gives it a dewy afterglow.

Reapply lip balm or lip oil every few hours

Your lips need just as much care as your face. Dehydration and lack of moisture in the cabin can cause them to chap and look cakey the next time you wear makeup. Keep lip balm or lip oil in your bag and reapply it every few hours to give them the hydration they need to look flawless and youthful once you step out of the plane.

These simple and easy tips will ensure that your skin retains its texture and health even when you are away from home. Try these on your next flight and step out with an unbeatable glow on your face!