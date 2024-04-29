WhatsApp Channels to add verified badges, redesigned recommendations and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channels, a recently updated feature from the instant messaging platform which made its entrance in September 2023, and enables users to send messages to a larger group of people is set to add several new and improved updates, for a more engaging platform.

At present, Channels are being used by several eminent personalities, like businessmen, celebrities, media publications, organisations, sellers, mid-level business owners and influencers. They are reportedly adopting the new feature to engage with their audience.

Since its inception, Channels has not witnessed many updates, but it is rumoured that the platform will get some new updates soon. Here are a few of the anticipated updates which we hope to see soon on the platform:

Upcoming updates

Many reports have come up speculating the updates for WhatsApp Channels. which have surfaced over time. WhatsApp is expected to be working on enhancements which will aim at improving user accessibility, navigation and other functionality.

Verified badges

The highly buzzing update for the platform is that the platform will be getting a verified badge platform. The feature will directly incorporate the channel list which will help in enhancing the authenticity of the page. Also, it is said that the platform will be redesigning of recommended channels section to simplify content discovery - with the help of recommended channels. It will be placed at the bottom of the list for easier access.

Improved user experience

The upcoming updates are expected to enhance the user interaction with Channels by incorporating a bulk action feature which will help in streamlining channel management. It will also enable the users to perform actions like muting or pinning multiple channels and marking them as read simultaneously. This feature will be good for users which has numerous channel subscriptions, which will help save time and effort in managing notifications.

Safety enhancement

The inclusion of verified badges within the channel list will enable the users to identify authentic channels faster and reduce the risk of engaging with fake or misleading content. This move will further align with the commitment of the instant messaging platform to ensure a safe and reliable platform for its users.

By enhancing authenticity and transparency, the company has been aiming to foster a more secure environment for channel interactions.

User reactions: Recent changes

While WhatsApp has been gearing up to introduce new features for Channels - as it plans to implement a colour scheme change for iOS users, which will be transitioning from the traditional blue to a green-themed interface, as per the reports.

This change will further aim at providing a modern and accessible user experience, which has received mixed reactions from users. While some appreciate the refreshed look, others express dissatisfaction with the departure from the familiar blue theme.

