Meet IPS Simala Prasad, real-life cop, set to be seen as reel-life 'supercop' in film 'The Narmada Story'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad

An MP cadre IPS officer Simala Prasad will play the lead role in the upcoming film - The Narmada Story -- starring Raghubir, and Mukesh Tiwari. The Narmada Story movie is based on true events with Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, and Anjali Patil in important roles.

Simala Prasad is playing the role of investigating officer in The Narmada Story. Apart from Raghubir Yadav and Mukesh Tiwari, Anjali Patil, Ishtiyak Khan will also be seen in the movie. The movie has been shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Zaigham Imam, who received applause for films like Alif and Nakkash, is the director of The Narmada Story.

The Narmada Story is a suspense thriller based on real-life events, not following the trends of regular Bollywood films who project actors as larger-than-life personalities.

Speaking about her role, IPS officer Simala Prasad said that police is a significant aspect of her life where many officers are tirelessly striving to propel the department forward through various creative approaches.

Simala Prasad expressed that she is delighted to have collaborated with esteemed veteran artists from her home state. The IPS officer said that she believes the film will serve as an eye-opener in many regards.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh reveals she 'forced' Jackky Bhagnani to do 'proper proposal' for her