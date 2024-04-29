LA's Aero Theatre hosts special retrospective of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in presence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gangubai Kathiawadi screening was held in Los Angeles: American Cinematheque

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently mesmerized audiences in Los Angeles with a special retrospective of his work. The Aero Theatre, an inspiration for film aficionados, got transformed into a sanctuary of Bhansali's cinematic universe, particularly highlighting Alia Bhatt's starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Following the screening of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, attendees were treated to a rare glimpse into Bhansali's highly-anticipated, Netflix's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Bhansali Productions shared the post

Bhansali Productions took to Instagram to share the pictures from today's event. "LA celebrates the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali @am_cinematheque organised a special retrospective of #GangubaiKathiawadi and a peek into #Heeramandi, captivating cinephiles across the globe! The highlight? An exclusive live chat with Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted by @jazzt21 delving into his visionary storytelling #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt #HindiCinema #IndianCinema," read the caption.

See the post here:

In his dialogue with the audience, SLB talked about the inspiration behind his portrayal of strong female characters. “On strong female characters in my films, yes we come from a land where we worship the goddess. I have seen some very, very strong women all my life. Women need to be heard, women need to be seen, and their stories need to be told. They are the creators of mankind. We are all born to women-kind,” the ace director said.

Exclusive scenes from Heeramandi were showcased in LA

Exclusive unreleased scenes impressed the audience. The evening reached its pinnacle with an intimate conversation with the visionary filmmaker himself, providing insight into his creative process and thematic choices. The event was at the heels of the US premiere of Bhansali’s first-ever Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

About the show

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Also Read: Heeramandi Review: Genelia D'Souza, Esha Deol among other B-town ladies laud Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show