Heeramandi Review: Genelia D'Souza, Esha Deol among other B-town ladies laud Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the highly-anticipated titles of 2024. The show boasts a stellar star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan, among others. A special screening was held recently in Mumbai, following which many Bollywood stars including actresses like Genelia D'Souza, Esha Deol and Tanishaa Mukerji lauded the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, Genelia praised Heeramandi and its entire cast and crew. ''Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi, and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through, Sanjay Sir. Mesmerized as always. Loved, loved, loved the entire cast, and what a super effort by the crew too. Netflix, this is truly special,'' she wrote in her Insta Stories.

Esha Deol also showered 'love' on Bhansali's Heeramandiand wrote, ''welcome back, proud of you.'' Tanishaa Mukerji urged fans to watch Heeramandi and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account from the special screening.

Special screening in Mumbai

Recently, a special screening was held in Mumbai by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which was a star-studded event. The screening was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, among many others.

More deets about Heeramandi​

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Where as Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

