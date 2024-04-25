After skipping festivities, Govinda finally lands at Arti Singh's wedding; but where is Sunita Mami Ji?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chi Chi mama, Govinda was spotted at Arti-Deepak's wedding

Bollywood actor Govinda has been absent from Arti Sing hand Deepak Chauhan's wedding festivities. Social media users have been pointing out family feuds in each of Arti's photos, as the actor could not be spotted in any of them. However, shutting everyone up, Govinda has finally landed at Arti's wedding venue. With his brightest smile, as usual, the senior actor responded to the paps and then rushed in to attend the wedding. The video of which is now going increasingly viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Where is Sunita Mami Ji?

Let us remind you, that Govinda and Sunita were having a dispute with Krishna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah for a long time. The internal discord within his family had also come to the fore before the public. Many times Govinda and Sunita had also expressed their displeasure. Despite all the controversies, Kashmira Shah had recently said that if Govinda forgets everything and comes to Aarti Singh's wedding, she will wash his feet and welcome him to the wedding. However, Govinda may have ended up attending the wedding but, his wife, Sunita was not where to be seen. Social media users were quick to point that out too. Several users have questioned about her absence in the comment sections.

Who is Aarti's husband?

Deepak Chauhan, who is called Arti Singh's husband, is a successful businessman. He runs an event management company of which he is also the founder. Along with this, Deepak is the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series. Singh's husband is 38 years old. She recently revealed that she met Deepak through one of her aunties, who is a matchmaker. Arti had also made it clear that her marriage with Deepak is not a love marriage but an arranged one. Before marriage, both of them had a courtship period, in which both wanted to understand and know each other.

