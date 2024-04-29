Monday, April 29, 2024
     
OpenAI and UK’s Financial Times sign content licensing agreement: Know-why?

OpenAI has forged a significant partnership with the UK-based Financial Times (FT) to get a license of content from the esteemed news publisher. It aimed at leveraging the content in the development of advanced generative AI tools capable of producing images, text and code.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 16:36 IST
OpenAI
Image Source : FILE Openai

OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT - a popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has reportedly inked a partnership with UK-based Financial Times (FT) to license its content and develop AI tools.

Under this partnership, the global news publisher will license its material to Sam Altman-run OpenAI to help create generative AI technology that can create text, images and code indistinguishable from human creations.

"Our partnership and ongoing dialogue with the FT is about finding creative and productive ways for AI to empower news organisations and journalists, and enrich the ChatGPT experience with real-time, world-class journalism for millions of people globally," Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said in a statement.

In addition, the FT noted that it became a customer of ChatGPT Enterprise earlier this year.

"This is an important agreement in a number of respects. It recognises the value of our award-winning journalism and will give us early insights into how content is surfaced through AI," said FT Group CEO John Ridding.

OpenAI has entered into multiple agreements with news organisations to license their content for training AI models.

Axel Springer, the publisher of several media outlets including Business Insider, Politico, and the European publications Bild and Welt, has signed a similar agreement with OpenAI to extract data from its articles.

In December last year, The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the tech companies used millions of articles to build ChatGPT's underlying models without proper permission.

In the lawsuit, the company said it had been in licensing discussions with Microsoft and OpenAI for months but none had resulted in a resolution.

It was very recent when OpenAI reportedly utilized more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train its AI model, GPT-4. The report stated that instead of acknowledging the potential legality issues, the ChatGPT founders considered it fair use. The Verge reported that the company said to leverage various sources, which will have the public data and partnerships to maintain competitiveness in global research.

Inputs from IANS

 

