Dense fog disrupts Delhi flights, 79 cancelled as smog worsens and airlines issue fresh advisory Dense fog and worsening smog disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport, leading to multiple delays and 79 cancellations on Friday. Airlines and airport authorities issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status and allow extra travel time.

New Delhi:

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Friday as dense fog reduced visibility which led to travel advisories and delays. The airport authorities said visibility conditions are gradually improving but passengers may still face delays in arrivals and departures. In a passenger advisory, the airport clarified that flights are continuing to operate, though low visibility has affected schedules. On Thursday, operations were carried out under CAT III conditions due to intense fog, which allows aircraft to land in extremely poor visibility.

Airlines issue fresh travel advisories

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, warning that fluctuating visibility across Delhi NCR, Amritsar, Jabalpur and Jalandhar has led to changes in flight schedules. The airline said operations may remain slower than usual as weather conditions continue to evolve. "Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the advisory stated.

AAI warns of delays across northern India

The Airports Authority of India issued a broader advisory, cautioning that fog across parts of northern India could lead to delays or disruptions at several airports. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates, rely only on official sources for information and allow extra time for travel and airport procedures.

Cancellations mount as winter tightens grip

As winter deepens across northern India, dense fog continues to blanket Delhi and neighbouring states during early morning hours, affecting airport operations. On Friday alone, 79 departures, including two international flights and 73 arrivals, including two international flights, were cancelled at Delhi airport. Adding to travel woes, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index stood at 387 around 8 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, worsening visibility and compounding disruptions.

ALSO READ: Dense fog engulfs parts of North India, flight ops affected in Delhi-NCR; red alert issued | Updates