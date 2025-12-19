Dense fog engulfs parts of North India, flight ops affected in Delhi-NCR; red alert issued | Updates With a dense fog engulfing most parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, and an orange alert for several Uttar Pradesh districts.

New Delhi:

Flight operations were once again affected in Delhi on Friday after dense fog engulfed the National Capital Region (NCR), severely affecting the visibility. In a statement, the Delhi airport said dense fog caused delays and disruptions for several flights, advising commuters to reach out to their respective airlines for real-time updates.

"Rest assured, our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. We sincerely regret any inconvenience," the statement read.

Additionally, IndiGo - India's largest airline that faced flight disruptions earlier this week - also issued an advisory for its passengers and said that its teams are monitoring the situation and coordinating with air traffic authorities. "Wherever possible, we are making operational adjustments to minimise inconvenience and ensure customer support remains available across all key touchpoints," it said.

Last night, Air India also issued a similar advisory and said it has taken some proactive steps to minimise disruptions. The ground staff, Air India said, will remain available round the clock to assist the passengers.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet requested passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

Red alert issued over dense fog; AQI remains 'very poor'

With a dense fog engulfing most parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, and an orange alert for several Uttar Pradesh districts such as Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etah, Etawah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and others.

An orange alert was also issued for Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, and Punjab's Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Sangrur. It advised the people to remain inside their residences as the reduced visibility could lead to accidents.

"Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, including being careful while driving or travelling by any mode of transport, using fog lights, checking road and traffic conditions, staying in touch with airlines, railways and state transport authorities for travel schedules, avoiding unnecessary travel and following advisories issued by concerned agencies," the IMD said.

On Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR also remained in the 'very poor' category after it was recorded at around 382. Officials believe that the AQI will remain in the 'very poor' category till Saturday and may even deteriorate to 'severe' category on Sunday.